Redistricting in Nebraska: Vote on final maps expected Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s redistricting process has taken another major step forward.

Following a bit of frustration in the morning after some of the state senators found out the legislative map was changed over the weekend, state senators passed all six maps through “select file” voting on Tuesday.

Specifically, changes to Dist. 27 in Lincoln had been the cause of the morning upheaval. The new legislative map, approved 28-6 with five abstaining, makes some significant changes to Lincoln, with some of the rural districts reaching into the city.

Meanwhile, the new Congressional map, approved 29-10 with 10 abstaining, keeps all of Douglas County in the 2nd District, along with western Sarpy County. It also adds Saunders County to Dist. 2.

The hotly contested boundaries are being redrawn in a special session according to the 2020 Census data.

The Unicam will have a final reading ahead of a vote on all the maps Thursday after a mandatory “layover” day.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.