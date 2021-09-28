Advertisement

Redistricting in Nebraska: Vote on final maps expected Thursday

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s redistricting process has taken another major step forward.

Following a bit of frustration in the morning after some of the state senators found out the legislative map was changed over the weekend, state senators passed all six maps through “select file” voting on Tuesday.

Specifically, changes to Dist. 27 in Lincoln had been the cause of the morning upheaval. The new legislative map, approved 28-6 with five abstaining, makes some significant changes to Lincoln, with some of the rural districts reaching into the city.

Meanwhile, the new Congressional map, approved 29-10 with 10 abstaining, keeps all of Douglas County in the 2nd District, along with western Sarpy County. It also adds Saunders County to Dist. 2.

The hotly contested boundaries are being redrawn in a special session according to the 2020 Census data.

The Unicam will have a final reading ahead of a vote on all the maps Thursday after a mandatory “layover” day.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Street repair issues spark frustration in southwest Omaha neighborhood
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one new death; Pfizer booster starts this week

Latest News

The Nebraska Capitol's nursing pod for new mothers provides privacy — but not a sink, chairs,...
Nebraska Capitol’s nursing mothers’ room still not reinstated
MaryLee Moulton, left, and Linda Duckworth talk about the role of the League of Women Voters...
League of Women Voters works to keep Nebraskans informed
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa., questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as he testifies...
Watchdog group says Iowa Rep. Axne stock trades violate ethics law