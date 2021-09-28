Advertisement

One dies in fiery crash involving pickup and semi colliding in Iowa

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, Iowa (WOWT) - One person died in a fiery crash in northeast Iowa.

According to witnesses, a pickup truck and a semi collided head-on near Hudson, just outside of Waterloo, Iowa. Witnesses say they saw the pickup catch fire and some reported an explosion.

The highway was closed for several hours and reopened Tuesday afternoon.

Within the past half hour, authorities confirmed that the driver of the pickup died and the semi-driver had minor injuries.

