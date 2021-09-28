Advertisement

Omaha’s own NobbiesParties to close for business after 33 years

By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 33 years of business, Nobbies, now NobbiesParties, announced Tuesday they will be closing their doors.

Nobbies originated in September 1988 in the Old Western Crossing Shopping Center at 120th and Dodge. The business then moved to its current location on 120th and Center in Sept. 1993.

NobbiesParties owners, Joy and Gordon Watanabe, extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Omaha community and are going to prioritize family life following the closing.

To further extend their gratitude, NobbiesParties will be holding a blowout sale beginning on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. Store hours will be Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gordon Watanabe’s Omaha roots extend further than just NobbiesParties, his parents, the late Fern and Harry Watanabe founded the long-standing Omaha-based Oriental Trading Company.

