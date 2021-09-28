Advertisement

Omaha task force arrests over 200, seizes drugs, firearms

U.S. Marshals, alongside the OPD and LPD, conducted a four-month-long investigation to...
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A recent operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force (MFTF), the Omaha Police Department (OPD), and the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) has led to effective mitigation and dismantling of gang activity in the Omaha-metro area.

The four-month-long operation, Operation Triple Beam/Operation K.O., led to 231 arrests including 144 gang members. The task force also seized numerous firearms and illicit narcotics throughout the operation.

The operation was named in honor of fallen officers Deputy U.S. Marshal Paul Keyes and OPD Detective Kerrie Orozco, a task force member on the MFTF. The investigation took place from May to August and focused on arrest warrants involving gang members, gang suppression, and gang intervention/prevention.

The U.S. Marshals Service states that Operation Triple Beam’s mission is to dismantle gangs by arresting violent gang offenders, seizing firearms, and recovering assets used to further gang activity.

The MFTF and OPD were able to increase the number of arrests for gun-related offenses in the early stages of Operation K.O. which decreased the amount of gun-related offenses.

Operation K.O. yielded various significant results:

  • 231 state, local, and federal arrests
  • 144 gang member arrests
  • 86 firearms seized
  • 18.997 kilograms of narcotics seized
  • 838 Fentanyl pills seized
  • $821,774 illegal drugs seized
  • $48,902 in U.S. currency seized
  • Three missing children recovered
  • Two stolen vehicles recovered

Of all the subjects arrested during Operation K.O., 36 were arrested for assault, 68 for weapon charges, two for sexual assault, five for failure to register, six for burglary, 53 for drug charges, 15 for robbery, three for vehicle theft, and 32 for other charges.

The operation also led to several notable arrests of out-of-state offenders including two from Virginia wanted on attempted murder, a Flat Land Blood gang member out of Texas, and a man with over 11 lbs of methamphetamine and nearly $18,500 in cash in Nebraska.

The participating agencies that conducted the operations were:

  • The Omaha Police Department Gang Unit
  • Douglas County Sheriff’s Department
  • Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department
  • The Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit
  • Lancaster Sheriff’s Department

More images from the operations can be found here.

Operation Triple Beam/K.O.
