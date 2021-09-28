Omaha experts notice a rise in strangulation reports, says domestic violence cases leveled off in 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At the height of the pandemic, domestic violence calls rose 20%.

Experts said it was a combination of being stuck at home and the economic pressures that often come with losing a job and the uncertainty of COVID-19.

Support systems were also interrupted. Local experts say those numbers have leveled off in 2021 but are still keeping a close eye on certain data.

Not all states treat strangulation as a felony but Nebraska and Iowa do. It’s also one where the symptoms of being choked aren’t always visible and that can complicate things.

“In general, we have seen more severe types of domestic violence cases increase with the pandemic,” said Christon MacTaggart of Women’s Fund of Omaha.

Christon MacTaggart is the Freedom from Violence Project Director with the Women’s Fund of Omaha.

“Strangulation is incredibly serious, when someone’s airflow or blood supply is cut off, it can cause damage immediately or days or weeks later,” said MacTaggart.

In the last week, 6 News counted 13 people arrested for strangulation in Omaha.

It tells experts two things: one, victims are comfortable enough to come forward and believe law enforcement can protect them. Two, strangulation reports are an important statistic to follow because it may prevent what can happen next.

“There’s a 10-times greater risk of lethality in that situation when someone has strangled or attempted to strangle them,” said MacTaggart.

After all, national data indicates that only 50% of domestic violence survivors use the criminal justice system.

The Omaha-metro has two 24 hour crisis lines to call for anyone who has experienced harm from their partner free of charge.

One is the Heartland Family Service Domestic/Sexual Violence Program at 1-800-523-3666 and the other is the Women’s Center for Advancement at 402-345-7273.

