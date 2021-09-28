Omaha apartment fire near 116th and Davenport displaces one without injury

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near 116th and Davenport plazas on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews reported they arrived at the two-story, occupied, multi-family building and saw smoke coming from the second floor.

Firefighters discovered a fire in a single unit, the occupant was not home during the time of the incident. The fire was quickly brought under control and was extinguished.

Fire crews report that the thermal damage was contained to the room of origin, one person was displaced due to the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

