Nebraska state fair awards tree graffiti contest winners
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Fair have announced their results from their non-profit and statewide Nothing More Nebraskan Tree Graffiti contests Tuesday.
The fair’s statewide contest was won by the Cross Country Quilt Guild from Kearney with their “Between the Statue of Liberty and the Golden Gate Bridge is a wonderful place to live... Nebraska!” entry. The winning members from Kearney were Stephanie Goodwin, Sharon Rood, Leslie Martin, Patricia Elliott, Lanna Bishop, and Mary McGee.
All six members were awarded six fair concert tickets and six gate admission tickets. Second place was a tie between Aurora Art Walk of Aurora and Bickford Senior Living in Grand Island. Third place was also a split with Nancy McManis of Louisville tying with Central City Public Library, and Credit Management of Grand Island. All winners were awarded a combination of concert and admission tickets.
As for the non-profit division, first place goes to a new participant this year in Hall County Livestock Association from Fonner Park. Second place was won by last year’s first-place finisher, the Girl Scouts of Nebraska, while third place was awarded to Operation Lifesaver and Mid-Plains Center.
It is reported that over 70 central Nebraska participants entered the contest in last year’s inaugural event. A little less this year, about 60 Nebraskans channeled their inner artist with tree graffiti entries at homes, businesses, churches, and schools all across the state.
Complete results for the contests can be found on the state fair’s website. The Nebraska State Fair says the benefits of this contest are to provide beauty, fun, and community engagement across the state.
