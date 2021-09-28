Nebraska state fair awards tree graffiti contest winners

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Fair have announced their results from their non-profit and statewide Nothing More Nebraskan Tree Graffiti contests Tuesday.

The fair’s statewide contest was won by the Cross Country Quilt Guild from Kearney with their “Between the Statue of Liberty and the Golden Gate Bridge is a wonderful place to live... Nebraska!” entry. The winning members from Kearney were Stephanie Goodwin, Sharon Rood, Leslie Martin, Patricia Elliott, Lanna Bishop, and Mary McGee.

The Cross Country Quilt Guild from Kearney was awarded first place in this year's state fair tree graffiti contest. (Nebraska State Fair)

All six members were awarded six fair concert tickets and six gate admission tickets. Second place was a tie between Aurora Art Walk of Aurora and Bickford Senior Living in Grand Island. Third place was also a split with Nancy McManis of Louisville tying with Central City Public Library, and Credit Management of Grand Island. All winners were awarded a combination of concert and admission tickets.

“Nothing is more Nebraska than football, corn, beef, Johnny Carson, Willa Cather, Henry Fonda, Runza, Kool Aid and yes, Spam started right here in Nebraska. Our display begins with the trees wrapped in a yarn flag, one tree is blue with stars and the other is wrapped in red and white stripes. The Statue of Liberty is outlined with white yarn and yellow yarn for her torch. Our corn stalks are wrapped with green yarn and the kernels of corn are yellow balls of yarn. Even the nest of straw for the yarn chicken eggs is made from yarn. We are a quilt group so all of our posters are quilted and then put on yarn frames crocheted with yarn. Our 1st prize ribbon is a 6 foot by 6 inch crocheted blue yarn. We had a lot of fun putting this together and hope you enjoy it.”

As for the non-profit division, first place goes to a new participant this year in Hall County Livestock Association from Fonner Park. Second place was won by last year’s first-place finisher, the Girl Scouts of Nebraska, while third place was awarded to Operation Lifesaver and Mid-Plains Center.

It is reported that over 70 central Nebraska participants entered the contest in last year’s inaugural event. A little less this year, about 60 Nebraskans channeled their inner artist with tree graffiti entries at homes, businesses, churches, and schools all across the state.

“I was enthusiastically surprised that so many people would put countless hours and effort into creating their version of tree graffiti. There were no two entries alike, everything was very original and extremely creative. They made beautiful things happen for their neighbors and community to enjoy.”

Complete results for the contests can be found on the state fair’s website. The Nebraska State Fair says the benefits of this contest are to provide beauty, fun, and community engagement across the state.

