Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen positive for COVID-19

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen (File photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, one day before he was scheduled to announce his re-election bid.

A spokeswoman says Evnen has been been fully vaccinated against the virus, and his symptoms are not severe. She said Evnen is working from his home office.

Evnen, a Republican, was supposed to hold an in-person campaign event on Monday but abruptly canceled it, citing unforeseen circumstances. His campaign made the announcement in an email. Evnen was first elected in 2018.

