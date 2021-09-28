Advertisement

Nebraska Capitol’s nursing mothers’ room still not reinstated

The Nebraska Capitol's nursing pod for new mothers provides privacy — but not a sink, chairs,...
The Nebraska Capitol's nursing pod for new mothers provides privacy — but not a sink, chairs, and a fridge that the nursing mothers' room had.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a week after State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh vacated her office to allow an office shuffle that would restore the nursing mothers’ room in the Nebraska Capitol, she said it’s “mindboggling” that the room for new moms still isn’t in place.

Last week, the nursing mothers’ room was turned into a temporary office for a male staffer during renovations at the Capitol, and a “nursing pod” was set up in the first-floor copy room to accommodate new mothers. When the temporary office wasn’t moved into Cavanaugh’s volunteered space on Thursday, a mannequin with breast pumps was set up in protest.

Cavanaugh commented on the delay during Tuesday’s Unicameral special session, saying the situation highlights issues the state has with workforce retention.

Tuesday, State Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks said state senators were told the reinstatement of the mothers’ room would happen as soon as possible but noted the timeframe provides quite a bit of leeway.

