Multi-agency task force arrests 231, seizes drugs, firearms in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A recent operation targeting gang activity in the Omaha-metro area resulted in 231 arrests that included 144 gang members, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force as well as the Omaha and Lincoln police departments were able to seize numerous firearms and illicit narcotics throughout the four-month-long operation known as Operation Triple Beam/Operation K.O., named in honor of fallen officers Deputy U.S. Marshal Paul Keyes and OPD Detective Kerrie Orozco, who was also a task force member on the MFTF. OPD and LPD gang units, Douglas, Sarpy, and Lancaster county sheriff’s offices also participated in the operations.

The investigation, taking place from May to August, focused on arrest warrants involving gang members, gang suppression, and gang intervention/prevention in an effort to dismantle gangs by arresting violent gang offenders, seizing firearms, and recovering assets used to further gang activity.

The MFTF and OPD were able to increase the number of arrests for gun-related offenses in the early stages of Operation K.O., which decreased the amount of gun-related offenses, according to the release.

“This operation was dedicated to Deputy US Marshal Paul Keyes and Officer Kerrie Orozco for their tireless efforts on apprehending violent fugitives and serving their community. The United States Marshals Service is fortunate to have partners from OPD, LPD, Douglas, and Sarpy county to achieve results that exceeded expectations. I’m confident their efforts will reduce violent crime and have rightfully lived up to the memory of Kerrie and Paul.”

The federal marshals service reported that Operation K.O. yielded various significant results:

231 state, local, and federal arrests

144 gang member arrests

86 firearms seized

18.997 kilograms of narcotics seized

838 Fentanyl pills seized

$821,774 illegal drugs seized

$48,902 in U.S. currency seized

Three missing children recovered

Two stolen vehicles recovered

The operation also led to the arrest of a Nebraska man found with over 11 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly $18,500 in cash. Authorities said out-of-state offenders were arrested as well, including two from Virginia wanted on attempted murder and a Flat Land Blood gang member out of Texas.

Of all the subjects arrested during Operation K.O., 36 were arrested for assault, 68 for weapon charges, two for sexual assault, five for failure to register, six for burglary, 53 for drug charges, 15 for robbery, three for vehicle theft, and 32 for other charges.

