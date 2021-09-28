Advertisement

Missouri Valley issued boil advisory after water main break

Harrison County Emergency Management announced Tuesday that Missouri Valley is in a boil advisory following water tower maintenance.
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Harrison County Emergency Management announced Tuesday that the city of Missouri Valley and its residents have been issued a water boil advisory due to a water main break.

The advisory was put into place because of the potential risk to the water quality. All residents in city limits are advised to boil their water before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or food preparation.

It is advised to bring the water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and then cool before using. Bottled water is also a great alternative to use during a boil advisory.

People Service was reportedly performing maintenance on the Missouri Valley water tower when a water main broke, losing all water pressure for the city.

Harrison County Emergency Management also provides several tips until the advisory ends:

  • Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory
  • Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking
  • Do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing
  • Provide pets with boiled water after cooling
  • DO NOT use home filtering devices in place of boiling water; Most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms
  • Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries
  • It is safe to wash clothes without first boiling the water

Monday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one new death; Pfizer booster starts this week

