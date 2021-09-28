Missouri Valley issued boil advisory after water main break

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Harrison County Emergency Management announced Tuesday that the city of Missouri Valley and its residents have been issued a water boil advisory due to a water main break.

The advisory was put into place because of the potential risk to the water quality. All residents in city limits are advised to boil their water before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or food preparation.

It is advised to bring the water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and then cool before using. Bottled water is also a great alternative to use during a boil advisory.

People Service was reportedly performing maintenance on the Missouri Valley water tower when a water main broke, losing all water pressure for the city.

Harrison County Emergency Management also provides several tips until the advisory ends:

Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking

Do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing

Provide pets with boiled water after cooling

DO NOT use home filtering devices in place of boiling water; Most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms

Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries

It is safe to wash clothes without first boiling the water

