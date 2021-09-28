Advertisement

Millard area fire damages church and engine repair shop

A Millard area fire broke out near a strip mall area around 147th and Industrial Road early...
A Millard area fire broke out near a strip mall area around 147th and Industrial Road early Tuesday morning.(Adam Preister / WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire broke out early Tuesday morning near a Millard strip mall area around 147th and Industrial Road.

Several units responded to the fire and according to crews on scene a small engine repair shop and a church, both in the same building, were damaged.

Firefighters showed up to heavy smoke and flames coming from the backside of the strip mall area, there were no injuries reported.

Dispatch says a neighbor was the one to call in and told them that everyone was out of the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

