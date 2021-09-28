LPD: Man terminated from job, shows up in costume mask carrying gun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after they say he showed up to his former job site wearing a costume mask and had a gun.

On Friday, Sept. 24 around 1 p.m., police were called to the parking lot at Paramount Linen, near 27th and F Streets, for a weapons violation.

LPD said the caller explained that a 36-year-old man had been terminated from his construction job on Sept. 16 and staff working on the job site reported that he had showed up with a full-face costume mask and started a disturbance with an employee.

According to police, the employee reported that when the man had been terminated, he made comments about coming back and causing problems.

Police said other employees stated they tried talking with the man to calm him down and saw that there was a gun on his lap.

Officers said when they arrived, they made contact with the man and saw a loaded handgun with an extended magazine on the passenger seat.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

LPD said officers located the full-face costume mask, two knives, a backpack, knee-pads and a bullhorn in the man’s car.

Officers said they also saw the license plates had been removed from the car and were inside the backpack.

The man was transported to a mental health crisis facility for evaluation and treatment.

On Monday, around noon, the man was released from that facility and arrested for terroristic threats.

