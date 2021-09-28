La Vista to install new electric vehicle charger in parking area near Cabela’s
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District announced Tuesday they have partnered with the city of La Vista to bring a new electric vehicle (EV) charging site to the area.
The newest high-speed EV charging site will feature a DC Fast Charger and a Level 2 Charger.
The charging site location is still under construction. The two chargers will be installed in a La Vista parking area near Cabela’s off of Interstate 80 exit 442.
Level 2 Chargers are the most common but typically take much longer to fully charge. DC Fast Chargers, depending on the vehicle’s battery size, claim they can charge up to 80% battery life in as little as an hour or less.
