Advertisement

Judge won’t block Creighton University’s vaccine mandate

By JOSH FUNK
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A judge has refused to block Creighton University’s requirement that all students get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the objections of a handful of students who said getting the shots would violate their religious beliefs against abortion.

The Catholic university in Omaha mandated that all students get vaccinated in August. The lawsuit says the students object because vaccines were developed or tested using cells from aborted fetuses.

The Vatican has declared that such vaccines are morally acceptable when others aren’t available. The students’ attorney didn’t immediately respond to questions on Monday, so it wasn’t immediately clear if they will continue to press the lawsuit.

RELATED: Students sue Creighton University over COVID-19 vaccination requirement

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Douglas County Sheriff’s officials identify one dead, five injured in crash
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green
Reports of woman with gun caught attention of passerby and Omaha Police

Latest News

Kelli Finke in pulmonary rehab
Lincoln woman still trying to recover from COVID-19 a year later
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one new death, Pfizer booster vaccine starts this week
The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19
Two hosts of "The View" received positive test results for COVID-19 moments before a scheduled...
COVID test drama plays out live on 'The View'