Advertisement

Iowa university faculty want to require masks in classrooms

(unsplash.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Faculty at Iowa public universities are demanding the right to require masks in their classrooms regardless of state law or policies against them.

Biology professor Steve O’Kane Jr. has pushed a resolution among colleagues at the University of Northern Iowa saying faculty should be allowed to manage their classrooms. O’Kane told The Cedar Rapids Gazette that he’s already imposed a mask mandate for his students and lowers their lab grades if they refuse to comply.

Northern Iowa, the University of Iowa, and Iowa State University sent petitions last month to the state Board of Regents signed by hundreds of faculty asking for the ability to require masks and vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green
Douglas County Sheriff’s officials identify one dead, five injured in crash
Reports of woman with gun caught attention of passerby and Omaha Police

Latest News

Judge won’t block Creighton University’s vaccine mandate
Kelli Finke in pulmonary rehab
Lincoln woman still trying to recover from COVID-19 a year later
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one new death, Pfizer booster vaccine starts this week
The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19