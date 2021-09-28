Advertisement

Family files lawsuit over deadly balloon crash in New Mexico

FILE - In this June 26, 2021 file photo, a bouquet of flowers from a mourner is placed near the...
FILE - In this June 26, 2021 file photo, a bouquet of flowers from a mourner is placed near the basket of a hot air balloon that crashed in Albuquerque, N.M.(AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The family of a passenger on a hot air balloon that crashed and killed five people in Albuquerque in June is suing the estate of the deceased pilot and the companies that operated the commercial balloon.

Martin Martinez’s family filed the lawsuit last week in state district court.

It names Hot Air Balloonatics LLC, Sventato LLC, and the estate of the pilot, Nicholas Meleski.

The suit accuses Meleski of piloting the balloon in a reckless manner.

A Federal Aviation Administration report shows the pilot had marijuana and cocaine in his blood and urine.

The National Transportation Safety Board hasn’t ruled on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Street repair issues spark frustration in southwest Omaha neighborhood
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one new death; Pfizer booster starts this week

Latest News

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
3 of 5 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant have been released from hospital
Handcuffs
Clerk refuses selling beer, lady pulls gun in southwest Nebraska
Kelsi Dungan and Derek Medjesky both have Down syndrome and have become the faces of the Dream...
A perfect proposal: Couple gets engaged at charity fashion show
The Nebraska Capitol's nursing pod for new mothers provides privacy — but not a sink, chairs,...
Nebraska Capitol’s nursing mothers’ room still not reinstated