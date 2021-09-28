Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Another toasty evening, rain chances on the way tomorrow

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a south breeze helped temperatures to soar into the 90s again this afternoon. Highs topping out in the middle 90s around the metro, but not quite breaking any records today. Temperatures will stay very warm through the evening, still near 90 at 7pm. We will cool back into the 70s by 10pm, though we will not be quite as cool as we were last night. Overnight lows only dip into the middle 60s as more clouds begin to roll into the area.

Those clouds coming out ahead of our next storm system. While the morning will be dry, a few spotty showers or storms will be possible by mid-morning into the early afternoon across the area. While not everyone will see rain, an isolated downpour or two will be possible. The clouds and shower will both help to keep temperatures a little cooler than today, though still above average. Expected high temperatures in the middle 80s for much of the area.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

A better chance for storms will enter the forecast late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cluster of storms moves out of central Nebraska. A few more heavy downpours will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. Storms will likely wane during the afternoon, but clouds will stick around keeping temperatures in the 70s. A few more spotty showers or an isolated storm is possible on Friday with highs once again in the middle 70s. The comfortable temperatures stick around into the weekend, though we could see another chance for scattered storms on Saturday. More sunshine returns to the forecast Sunday with continued comfortable conditions.

