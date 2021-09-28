Council Bluffs Police K-9 treated for serious injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Those who work closely with 4-year-old Council Bluffs K-9 Rudy know exactly how driven the Dutch Shepard is each and every day.

“He’s a gentle giant. He’s 87 pounds but he just wants you to rub his belly unless we tell him to do something else. He’s a great dog. As you see in the pictures, he’s a beautiful dog and has a great personality.”

Rudy is one of three K-9′s currently serving with the police department.

He’s considered dual purpose, which means he’s highly trained in narcotics and apprehensions.

He was doing just that, searching an abanded building for suspects on a roof when he fell three stories fracturing his femur and cracking his tibia.

“Once we knew he was stable enough to travel, the vet set us up to go to Iowa State University for their hospital. So we loaded him up and drove him up there for treatment,” said Albers.

Rudy underwent surgery Tuesday and is being cared for by some of the nation’s top veterinarians.

But—there is still a long road ahead for the K-9.

He will be off his feet completely for two weeks and off work for at least two months.

Something Sgt. Albers says will be tough for Rudy’s handler.

“365 days a year they are truly a part of their family, they are a true partner. They work together as a team. That is how they certify, that’s how they train. It’s always as a team. So now you are taking away a part of that. The handler is just devastated. The sooner rudy gets back, the sooner he’ll be ok.”

Sgt. Albers says the next 8 weeks will be hard without Rudy but everyone is looking forward to giving him some extra love and probably a few belly rubs, too.

“Now that we know he’s going to be back, as long as surgery goes well, we are all feeling better,” said Albers.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says they are overwhelmed with the love they have received from the community about Rudy’s injuries.

They want the community to know how much it means to them that so many are wishing a speedy recovery!

