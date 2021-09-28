Advertisement

Clerk refuses selling beer, lady pulls gun in southwest Nebraska

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYWOOD, Neb. - Authorities in the southwestern Nebraska village of Maywood say a woman has been arrested after being accused of pulling a gun after a store clerk refused to sell her beer.

Station KRVN reports that the incident happened shortly before noon Saturday when a Maywood business called the Frontier County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reported that a woman in the business appeared to be high and displayed a gun when she wasn’t allowed to buy beer.

Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol later stopped a vehicle on Highway 23 in which the woman was believed to be riding. Officers arrested 39-year-old Dixie Kaiser, of Wellfleet, on suspicion of making terroristic threats.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Street repair issues spark frustration in southwest Omaha neighborhood
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one new death; Pfizer booster starts this week

Latest News

David B. Phillips Jr. has a warrant issued for his arrest following a charge of animal neglect.
Cass county sheriffs issue warrant for man after animal neglect charge
The Nebraska Capitol's nursing pod for new mothers provides privacy — but not a sink, chairs,...
Nebraska Capitol’s nursing mothers’ room still not reinstated
American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska
ACLU eases Nebraska’s voter registration with recent state agency improvements
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Sept. 28 COVID-19 update: Vaccinated elderly man dies in Douglas County