Clerk refuses selling beer, lady pulls gun in southwest Nebraska

MAYWOOD, Neb. - Authorities in the southwestern Nebraska village of Maywood say a woman has been arrested after being accused of pulling a gun after a store clerk refused to sell her beer.

Station KRVN reports that the incident happened shortly before noon Saturday when a Maywood business called the Frontier County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reported that a woman in the business appeared to be high and displayed a gun when she wasn’t allowed to buy beer.

Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol later stopped a vehicle on Highway 23 in which the woman was believed to be riding. Officers arrested 39-year-old Dixie Kaiser, of Wellfleet, on suspicion of making terroristic threats.

