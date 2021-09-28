Advertisement

Cass county sheriffs issue warrant for man after animal neglect charge

David B. Phillips Jr. has a warrant issued for his arrest following a charge of animal neglect.
David B. Phillips Jr. has a warrant issued for his arrest following a charge of animal neglect.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Cassgram Online
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant and placed one man on the Most Wanted list following a report of animal neglection.

David B. Phillips Jr., 36, had a warrant issued on Sept. 22 for cruel neglect of an animal, a Class 4 Felony.

The arrest warrant affidavit states that Phillips and one female took an 11-year-old dog to a vet clinic in Ralston, the dog was considerably underweight, had high temperatures, matted hair, and was covered in maggots.

The dog had to be euthanized.

If you have any information, please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 800-527-3699.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Street repair issues spark frustration in southwest Omaha neighborhood
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one new death; Pfizer booster starts this week

Latest News

Handcuffs
Clerk refuses selling beer, lady pulls gun in southwest Nebraska
The Nebraska Capitol's nursing pod for new mothers provides privacy — but not a sink, chairs,...
Nebraska Capitol’s nursing mothers’ room still not reinstated
American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska
ACLU eases Nebraska’s voter registration with recent state agency improvements
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Sept. 28 COVID-19 update: Vaccinated elderly man dies in Douglas County