Cass county sheriffs issue warrant for man after animal neglect charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant and placed one man on the Most Wanted list following a report of animal neglection.

David B. Phillips Jr., 36, had a warrant issued on Sept. 22 for cruel neglect of an animal, a Class 4 Felony.

The arrest warrant affidavit states that Phillips and one female took an 11-year-old dog to a vet clinic in Ralston, the dog was considerably underweight, had high temperatures, matted hair, and was covered in maggots.

The dog had to be euthanized.

If you have any information, please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 800-527-3699.

