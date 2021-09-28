Alda man arrested Tuesday morning after standoff

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Alda man accused of violently attacking his partner was arrested Tuesday morning after a two-hour standoff with law enforcement at his home.

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad told Local4 that a witness told them that James Timmerman, 36, was seen at his Alda home. Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Grand Island Police Department tactical team and the state patrol converged on the residence at 8:22 Tuesday morning. Conrad said Timmerman eventually surrendered and was arrested at 10:23. Conrad said no shots were fired, no-one was injured, and no other forcible measures were used during the standoff.

Court records revealed more details about the violent attack against an Alda woman last Thursday that was related to a lockdown at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

An affidavit from a Hall County Sheriff’s deputy indicated that Timmerman walked into his Alda residence last Thursday morning and threatened to kill his intimate partner. The affidavit also states that Timmerman put the woman in a headlock, pushed her to the floor, pointed a gun at her and himself, and stole her cell phone, credit and debit cards and her driver’s license.

The affidavit further states that the victim faked an injury and asked Timmerman to take her to the hospital, this being the only way she could think of to escape the situation. Once at the hospital, she was treated for minor injuries.

Grand Island Regional spokesperson Ashley Suttles said a victim had notified emergency room staff of being threatened by a person with a gun. That forced the hospital to go into a lockdown, meaning nobody was allowed in or out. A Grand Island police spokesman said once police arrived on scene, they looked for the subject but didn’t find him. After looking at surveillance video, it revealed he had left the hospital in a different vehicle.

Hall County prosecutors filed formal charges against Timmerman. There are seven felonies, including robbery, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, strangulation and three counts of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor third degree domestic assault. Court appearances are pending.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.