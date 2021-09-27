United Way of Midlands contributes $21K to College Possible’s low-income student support in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - College Possible has announced a $21,000 grant from United Way of the Midlands that will help serve hundreds of students in an effort to combat the college degree divide.

Influenced by race and income, not talent or interest, College Possible says that high-income students are more than twice as likely to graduate college as their low-income peers by nearly 40%. College Possible focuses on contributing to a diverse and inclusive workforce by supporting underrepresented students in earning a college degree.

With this $21,000 grant, College Possible will serve 600 students at nine high schools in six school districts within the Omaha-metro, as well as 1,400 students on 63 college and university campuses in Nebraska and across the nation.

The United Way donation allows College Possible to make admission and success possible for students from low-income backgrounds “through an intensive curriculum of coaching and support.” College Possible reports that in 2020, 100% of the students they supported were accepted into a four-year college or university.

Arvin Frazier, the Executive Director of College Possible, said they’re thankful for the support of United Way.

“We are honored and grateful to partner with United Way of the Midlands as a part of their Circle of Support. Our community becomes much stronger through links created and supported by the United Way. College Possible’s focus on college access and success is ideally connected to the financial stability challenges faced by families underrepresented in our workforce. The opportunity to partner with United Way in addressing barriers and creating strategies of impact is an incredible endorsement of our shared efforts.”

College Possible has served and supported the Omaha-metro for 10 years, helping to make college admission and success possible for students from low-income backgrounds through intensive curriculums of coaching and support.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.