Topeka man killed during fire, police investigating suspicious circumstances

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating as a homicide the death of a 29-year-old Topeka man whose body was found when firefighters responded to a house fire.

Police say in a news release that Palmer S. Thompson died under suspicious circumstances in Sunday’s house fire in Topeka.

A preliminary investigation has determined the fire appears to have been intentionally set. The structure is a total loss.

The Topeka Fire Department estimated damages at $121,540, including $15,000 for the contents. No working smoke detectors were found.

Fire crews responding to a call at 7:30 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from the front of a one-story house when they arrived.

