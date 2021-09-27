Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Summer heat for the end of September

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning starts rather mild near 60 degrees giving us a good start on our way to near 90 degrees this afternoon. That will happen even with a light north wind at 5-10 mph.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully it won’t be humid to go along with our warmth with dew points in the 50s likely.

Dew Point Monday
Dew Point Monday(WOWT)

Summer warmth sticks with us right through Wednesday before we start to see rain chances increase for the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Rain chances start as soon as the PM hours on Wednesday and will increase overnight into Thursday. Rain chances then continue in some for through the weekend too. I don’t expect it to be a wash out for 4 days in a row but with the potential for a slow moving storm system we could easily see lingering rain as late as Sunday.

5 Day Forecast
5 Day Forecast(WOWT)

