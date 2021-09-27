Advertisement

Omaha’s CHI Health Center lands L.A.-based band TOOL for 2022 tour

The L.A. band TOOL has announced their 2022 tour dates, including Omaha's CHI Health Center on Mar. 12.(TOOL)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Los-Angeles based band TOOL has announced their upcoming 2022 American and European tour dates and venues with Omaha appearing on the list in early March.

The CHI Health Center Arena will host TOOL on Mar. 12, 2022, as tickets become available to the public on Friday, Oct. 1.

The Acid Helps will also be performing as TOOL’s opener. TOOL has won four GRAMMY Awards and features Danny Carey on drums, Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar), and vocal leader Maynard James Keenan.

TOOL, which hasn’t performed since before the pandemic, will kick off its tour on Jan. 10 in Eugene, Oregon, as a nod to the abrupt halt of their “Fear Inoculum” tour which was canceled on Mar. 12, 2020, due to the coronavirus.

TOOL Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning on Sept. 29. A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to TOOL Army members on Sept. 29.

