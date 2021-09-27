Omaha woman charged over dozens of dead animals in her home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha woman has been charged with felony counts after dozens of dead animals were found in her home rendered unlivable by filth, waste, and rotting animal carcasses.

The Nebraska Humane Society says the discovery was made last month in the home of 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough. Kimbrough was charged this month with two counts of felony animal neglect resulting in death.

In a seven-page affidavit, a Humane Society officer described finding the carcasses of 43 dead rabbits and two birds.

Two dogs and eight rabbits were found alive but suffering from neglect. Two of the rabbits had to be euthanized.

