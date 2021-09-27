Omaha Fire responds to early house fire near Lake Cunningham

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department was dispatched early Monday morning to a house fire near Lake Cunningham.

Fire crews at the scene around N. 82nd Ave. and N. 82nd St. to heavy smoke and flames coming from a split entry, single-family residential structure.

The fire was quickly extinguished and one occupant exited the structure before fire crews arrived and refused care for a minor hand injury. No other injuries were reported.

The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was accidental due to careless use of a kerosene lantern.

There were no smoke detectors present in the residential structure. Smoke detectors are available and installed for free from Omaha Fire Department Pub-Ed Office by calling 402-444-3560.

