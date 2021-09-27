Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Sunday fire that displaced residents of 24 apartments.

Officials say no injuries have been reported, and “one cat was rescued and one cat unaccounted for,” according to the release. Initially, there were reports of seeing smoke from North 108th and Maple Street and a 911 caller told dispatch “a patio was on fire on the deck on the back.”

Getting the fire under control took over two hours and crews say there was a lot of black smoke when arriving at the scene near North 113th Ct. Crews first made contact with the blaze from outside and started entering the building.

“The outside fire on the wooden decks of the second and third floors were quickly put out. The fire had reached into the eaves of the roof and attic space,” as stated in the release. A second alarm was declared when crews left the roof area for safety.

Firefighters were able to tackle the flames from the third floor on the inside of the building. There’s an estimated loss of $500,000 to the building.

Officials report utilities, Salvation Army, and Red Cross at the scene.

