Officials: 2 killed in crash with train in eastern Iowa

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Iowa (AP) - Officials in eastern Iowa say two people are dead after their vehicle was hit by a train at a private railroad crossing in Linn County.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday west of Fairfax. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling south when it was hit by the Union Pacific train.

The vehicle’s two occupants - a male driver and a female passenger - were both pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not immediately release their names.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

