Nebraska State Patrol trains numerous state agencies on post-crash inspections

The Nebraska State Patrol
The Nebraska State Patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) recently hosted training sessions for troopers and officers from 15 different states and 20 agencies.

On Friday, the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division completed a two-week series of sessions that offered instruction in multiple disciplines of commercial motor vehicle inspections. Troopers and officers from other state law enforcement agencies completed the training at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island alongside representatives from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

Captain Denton said the class was modeled after what troopers are seeing in the field.

The training sessions included both classroom and hands-on instruction in areas of forensic examination of commercial motor vehicles as well as completion of post-crash inspections.

All participants completed five different advanced Level-1 post-crash inspections.

