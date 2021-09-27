Nebraska State Patrol trains numerous state agencies on post-crash inspections

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) recently hosted training sessions for troopers and officers from 15 different states and 20 agencies.

On Friday, the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division completed a two-week series of sessions that offered instruction in multiple disciplines of commercial motor vehicle inspections. Troopers and officers from other state law enforcement agencies completed the training at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island alongside representatives from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

“We were proud to host dozens of troopers and officers from other states as they work to gain skills to better serve their communities. Traffic safety is a partnership that crosses state lines and our team is always willing to share knowledge and skills with other agencies.”

Captain Denton said the class was modeled after what troopers are seeing in the field.

“Post-crash inspections are critical in criminal cases and other crash investigations. This program was a perfect opportunity to not only fine-tune our internal training but, also share techniques and training with many other agencies. We’re all working together to make roads safer.”

The training sessions included both classroom and hands-on instruction in areas of forensic examination of commercial motor vehicles as well as completion of post-crash inspections.

All participants completed five different advanced Level-1 post-crash inspections.

