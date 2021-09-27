More than two thousand gather in support of the Metro’s Down Syndrome community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was an outpouring of support at Werner Park in Papillion Sunday afternoon where more than 2000 people gathered for the 20th Annual Step Up for Downs Walk and Festival.

This year’s fundraising goal the biggest yet for the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands, setting the target at $150,000.

It has been so awesome just to have community that gets it,” said Jes Felder, who’s four-year-old boy Jackson was diagnosed with Down Syndrome after birth. “We had birth diagnoses for Jackson, so it was very unexpected and the social worker at his birth admission gave us information for the Down Syndrome Alliance,” she said. “I was out of my depth and feeling overwhelmed and, so I reached out so we’ve been a part of the Down Syndrome Alliance since day two of Jacksons life.”

The non-profit offers programming for people of all ages with Down Syndrome, medical support and more.

“There’s a mom’s group that just knows,” said Felder. “All of our stories are not all the same but we have a shared background so it’s helpful to have another person or people to bounce ideas off of.”

“It is emotional and kind of life-changing news you’re getting to show them that there’s whole community of people who have been in their shoes before who can hold their hand and walk them through it,” said Leah Janke, Executive Director, Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands.

“We were ready medically we were ready emotionally,” said Nicole Poole, who’s young son was diagnosed with Down Syndrome long before birth. She said the organization helped them prepare. “So then when his birth came around it was amazing because we just able to just enjoy having here.”

So far the Down Syndrome Alliance has raised $130,000. Donations are still being accepted online.

