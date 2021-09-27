Monday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports only one new death over weekend

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Three Rivers update

The Three Rivers Public Health Department on Wednesday said it had confirmed another 164 cases of COVID-19 in the last week, bringing the local total to 10,885 cases since the start of the pandemic.

3RPHD also reported local hospitals were caring for 193 COVID-19 patients, 36 on ventilators. Last week, the health district reported 196 hospitalizations with 28 patients on ventilators.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported one COVID-19 death over the weekend: an unvaccinated woman over the age of 85. The new local death toll now reaches 785 during the pandemic.

DCHD also reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since Friday, pushing the rolling seven-day average down again to 146 cases. Two weeks ago, the average was 174 cases; one month ago, it was 183 cases, and about two months ago it was 57 cases. To date, the health department has reported 82,708 positive cases.

Hospitalizations fluctuate daily according to staffing. On Monday, DCHD reported that local hospitals were 82% full, with 232 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 77% occupied with 67 beds available. Local hospitals are caring for 167 COVID-19 patients, down from 191 on Friday. Monday’s total also includes five pediatric patients.

Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 52 are still in ICUs; 35 are still on ventilators. Two additional patients are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, one adult and one potential pediatric case.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death on Friday: an unvaccinated man in his 60s who was hospitalized died, bringing the local death toll to 284.

LLCHD also reported another 82 cases, bringing the local total to 38,289 cases to date.

Currently, 99 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 of them are on ventilators.

Among the county’s population ages 16 and older, 73.2% are fully vaccinated, Friday’s LLCHD report states. The department also has plans to begin booster vaccine doses of Pfizer starting next week.

Populations who may receive a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s #COVID19 Vaccine:

- People ages 18–49 w/ an underlying medical condition

- People ages 18–64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure & because of the setting they work or reside



More: https://t.co/77CTFuJFcO pic.twitter.com/qiUbdeolft — CDC (@CDCgov) September 24, 2021

Hundreds of millions of adults in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at helping prevent COVID-19 infection, especially severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Get vaccinated as soon as you can.https://t.co/5Sp8GnR1l5 — SarpyCassHealth (@SarpyCassHealth) September 25, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

MONDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Metro Community College Elkhorn Valley, 829 N. 204th St.

1 p.m.-6 p.m. at Methodist College, 720 N. 87th St.

TUESDAY

9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Metro Community College South Campus, 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Metro Community College South Express, 3002 S. 24th St.

6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St.

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Metro Community College Fort Street North Campus, 5300 N 30th St.

1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Metro Community College South Omaha Campus, 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the University of Nebraska at Omaha Dr. C.C. and Mabel Library, 6401 University Dr.

4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at Miguel Keith Park and Memorial on the corner of 30th and W Streets, next to the Kroc Center

THURSDAY

9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Metro Community College Applied Technology Center, 10407 State St.

1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Metro Community College North Express Campus, 2112 N. 30th St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st St.

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Millard’s Buell Stadium, 14905 Q St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-Noon at the Omaha Farmers Market , located at 1011 Jackson St.

12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Omaha Economic Development Corporation, 2221 N. 24th St.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

