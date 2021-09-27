Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting unconscious woman

Joesef Barraza
Joesef Barraza(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man they say sexually assaulted an unconscious woman last year.

According to police, investigators served a legal process on multiple accounts belonging to 24-year-old Joesef Barraza in regard to other investigations.

LPD said during the review of the data obtained, investigators found videos that showed Barraza sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

Officers said the woman reported that she believed she had been drugged by Barraza but had no memory of what happened. LPD said the assault happened on August 30, 2020, in east Lincoln.

On Friday, around 11 p.m., Barraza was contacted at the Lancaster County Jail where he is lodged on separate charges.

Police said he was arrested for 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, there are resources available:

  • LPD Victim Assistance Unit at (402) 441-7181
  • Voices of Hope at (402) 476-2110
  • Friendship Home at (402) 437-9302
  • Nebraska Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Coalition at (402) 476-6256.

Crisis Lines

  • Voices of Hope - (402) 475-7273 or (402) 476-2168 (TDD)
  • Rape, Abuse, Incest, National Network (RAINN) - 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
  • National Teen Dating Abuse Hotline - 1-866-331-9474 or 1-866-331-8453 (TTY)
  • Linea de Crisis - 1-877-215-0167

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Douglas County Sheriff’s officials identify one dead, five injured in crash
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green
Reports of woman with gun caught attention of passerby and Omaha Police

Latest News

Omaha woman charged over dozens of dead animals in her home
CB Police K-9 Rudy suffered a three-story fall from an abandoned building on Monday morning...
Council Bluffs Police K-9 suffers scary fall from abandoned building
After almost two months of recovery from the downtown Omaha flash flooding, Vis Major is set to...
Omaha brewery reopens this week after flood damage
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports only one new death over weekend
Average peak fall foliage across the Lower 48
Fall Foliage: Our local peak and the science behind why leaves change color