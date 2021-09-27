Advertisement

Huskers’ right guard Sichterman says o-line hasn’t been performing, needs to do something different

Nebraska junior offensive lineman Matt Sichterman talks to the media after practice on Monday,...
Nebraska junior offensive lineman Matt Sichterman talks to the media after practice on Monday, 9/27/21 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s no secret Nebraska’s offensive line has struggled with its performance the last two Saturdays. Against Oklahoma, all five starters on the offensive line had at least one penalty in the game. Those mistakes persisted against Michigan State, on top of the protection and run blocking not being great.

If there’s a single quote that puts that into perspective, it’d be what head coach Scott Frost said Monday morning after practice.

“We’ve got maybe the most athletic quarterback in the country and he still got sacked seven times. So, there’s a lot to fix there,” Frost said.

According to right guard Matt Sichterman, Frost spent more time than usual with the offensive line at practice and in meetings on Monday. Sichterman said it made sense because he’s the head coach and he has to focus on groups that aren’t performing.

“That’s been us as an offensive line,”Sichterman said.

Sichterman talked at length about how all 5 linemen need to come together and collectively work to get things right. He said the solution to the problem could be solved in different ways.

“Us five have got to continue to come together,” Sichterman said. “Whether that means getting in the film room, watching extra film, and game prep. You know, like I said, We’ve got to do something different to have a different outcome.”

“Overall, I think we need to play better there. If we had gotten better play there, we’d be in a completely different spot, I think, this year,” Frost said about the offensive line.

Nebraska’s protectors up front will have their next chance to get things right Saturday when Northwestern comes to Lincoln. They play at 6:30. The game will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network.

