David’s Evening Forecast: Summer-like again Tuesday! Rain chances return Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plentiful sunshine and very warm temperatures carried us from Sunday into the start of the workweek.

Monday morning brought us a wide range of temperatures, from the upper-40s to the north of the Metro to the lower-60s to the south. Omaha started the day in the upper-50s, with highs soaring into the lower-90s by the afternoon! By 3 PM, Eppley tied the daily record high of 92°.

Hour by hour forecast - Monday (WOWT)

Clear skies take us into tonight, with lows dropping down to around 60° in Omaha.

Mostly sunny skies and summer-like heat returns Tuesday as highs heat back into the lower-90s. Tuesday’s daily record high is 100°, so we don’t have to worry about tying or beating that temperature. Lows Tuesday night will cool just into the low to mid-60s.

Hour by hour forecast - Omaha (WOWT)

Clouds increase Wednesday with the chance for a few showers in the morning. A better coverage of storms moves in Wednesday night, with off and on rain chances lingering through the weekend.

Temperatures could still reach the mid to upper-80s Wednesday, but more seasonable highs in the 70s move in Thursday through the end of the 10-day forecast.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the current heat and upcoming rain chances by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.