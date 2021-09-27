Advertisement

Council Bluffs Police K-9 suffers scary fall from abandoned building

CB Police K-9 Rudy suffered a three-story fall from an abandoned building on Monday morning while searching for intruders.
CB Police K-9 Rudy suffered a three-story fall from an abandoned building on Monday morning while searching for intruders.(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs Police dog was severely injured Monday morning after falling off an abandoned building while searching for intruders.

K-9 Rudy was searching a structure at 500 West Broadway around 10 a.m. Monday when he went through a door ahead of his handler. The door led to a sloped section of the roof which caused Rudy to all approximately three stories.

Rudy suffered a broken femur and broken tibia from the fall.

Officer Colby McCord, the K-9′s handler, and Sgt. Ron Albers transported Rudy to Iowa State University Veterinary Hospital for surgery.

