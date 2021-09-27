College students federal aid window opens weekend of October 1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As students all over the nation get settled into their new environments at college, it’s important to remember to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
The FAFSA is the standard application for federal, state, and college-based financial aid. Colleges and universities utilize the FAFSA to determine students’ eligibility for financial aid such as scholarships, grants, work-study programs, student loans, or a combination of aid.
In order to complete the FAFSA, applicants must create a Federal Student Aid account. The parent or guardian of a dependent student must also create an account. Income tax return information from 2020 must be provided in order to complete the application.
Free tools and tips for the FAFSA process can be found on EducationQuest’s website.
