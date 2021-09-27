Advertisement

College students federal aid window opens weekend of October 1

Free Application for Federal Student Aid application
Free Application for Federal Student Aid application(WAFB)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As students all over the nation get settled into their new environments at college, it’s important to remember to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA is the standard application for federal, state, and college-based financial aid. Colleges and universities utilize the FAFSA to determine students’ eligibility for financial aid such as scholarships, grants, work-study programs, student loans, or a combination of aid.

In order to complete the FAFSA, applicants must create a Federal Student Aid account. The parent or guardian of a dependent student must also create an account. Income tax return information from 2020 must be provided in order to complete the application.

Free tools and tips for the FAFSA process can be found on EducationQuest’s website.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Douglas County Sheriff’s officials identify one dead, five injured in crash
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green
Reports of woman with gun caught attention of passerby and Omaha Police

Latest News

Family of Ryan Larsen: "It still hurts."
Family of Ryan Larsen: "It still hurts."
Kerosene lantern causes house fire near Lake Cunningham
Kerosene lantern causes house fire near Lake Cunningham
College Possible was granted $21,000 from United Way of the Midlands to help support low-income...
United Way of Midlands contributes $21K to College Possible’s low-income student support in Omaha
Officials: 2 killed in crash with train in eastern Iowa