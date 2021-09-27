Broadway is back in the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Broadway is back in the Omaha metro.

The Orpheum Theater is preparing for the opening night of Cats this week.

Performing on Broadway has been a lifelong dream for Kayli Jamison.

“It’s something that I’ve been working towards, I mean, kind of like my entire life. I’ve been doing musical theater since I was 10 years old,” Jamison said.

It’s a dream finally within reach after a tumultuous year and a half for the Broadway industry.

“I sent in an audition video for this show in July of 2020,” Jamison said.

After months of what she called radio silence, finally, a callback and she landed her role.

“It all happened magically,” she said with a bright smile.

Jamison is playing the part of Jellylorum in the Andrew Lloyd Webber production of Cats.

Opening night is Tuesday, September 28th, at the Orpheum Theater. In a way, it’ll be a homecoming show for Jamison.

“I went to Nebraska Wesleyan University. So the heads of my theater department are coming,” Jamison said. “It’s kind of like this full-circle moment where, you know, I saw a show at The Orpheum Theater when I was in college and I had that moment of, you know, wow I really want to do this. And now, I get to perform there.”

Broadway’s return comes with some restrictions at the Orpheum.

Masks are required inside for everyone from guests to performers, the Cats show team has a crew dedicated to COVID protocols.

“We’re in masks at all times when we’re not in full make-up and on stage. And the crew that works backstage is all in masks and we get weekly testing to make sure everyone is you know, staying safe,” she explained.

Granted performing during a pandemic isn’t exactly how Jamison pictured starting out one of the biggest jobs of her career, she’s so thankful her dreams are coming true.

“I just want to encourage anyone else that is trying to pursue their dreams, like it might not be a straight path but it’s your path and it’s the right one,” Jamison said.

The Cats show runs until Sunday, October 3rd.

You can buy tickets online or give the box office a call at (402)345-0606

