Advertisement

Brewery reopening after flood damage

After almost two months of recovery from the downtown Omaha flash flooding, Vis Major is set to...
After almost two months of recovery from the downtown Omaha flash flooding, Vis Major is set to reopen.(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The paper sign is still on the door here at Vis Major Brewing Company telling customers, sorry we’re closed until further notice because of flooding.

The downtown flooding we saw in Omaha on August 7th sent water rushing through the brewery. It caused cracks in the foundation and left them out of commission for almost two months.

“I totally have like PTSD from it,” co-owner Lindsey Clements said with a laugh.

She can chuckle now as she looks forward to the grand reopening scheduled for this Friday, but the night water flooded in was a different story.

She shared a picture with 6 News of the wall, old bricks pushed out a foot and a half by the force of the water.

The only thing stopping the wall from going completely were some walk-in coolers in the basement.

“We brought in engineers to help us assess it in order to determine if the building was still safe,” Clements said.

Thankfully, the engineers found it was. The compromised north wall wasn’t a key support fixture.

Their next hurdle came with trying to find someone up to the task of fixing the damage.

“There’s so much damage all over the city from residential to commercial spaces, a lot of those companies that you know, you call on during times like this were booked out very quickly,” she said.

It took just over 7 weeks, but they have a new wall, the floors are clean of any debris and mud and they’re ready to serve customers again after their hiatus.

“After recovering from the trauma of what happened, you know it’s...I’m finally at that place where I’m just like let’s get back to it. I’ve had my recovery, my rest, I’ve had my hard work in between and we’re ready to get back to it,” Clements said.

Back to it, with the hope, this level of flooding never happens again.

The doors for the reopening will open at 3 p.m. this Friday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Douglas County Sheriff’s officials identify one dead, five injured in crash
Reports of woman with gun caught attention of passerby and Omaha Police
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports only one new death over weekend
Average peak fall foliage across the Lower 48
Fall Foliage: Our local peak and the science behind why leaves change color
Topeka authorities are investigating a fire that occurred Sunday night and killed one man under...
Topeka man killed during fire, police investigating suspicious circumstances
Police are looking for suspects following a robbery at 50 Shades of Green in downtown Omaha.
Robbery at 50 Shades of Green