16-year-old performs emergency plane landing north of Yutan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saunders Law Enforcement reported an emergency plane landing was conducted safely Sunday night after one pilot had to land in a bean field.

The emergency landing happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday when the lone pilot, who was 16 years old, lost power and had to land in Saunders County.

The 16-year-old landed in a bean field north of Yutan near County Road Four. The pilot was on his second solo flight ever.

Officials reported there were no injuries.

