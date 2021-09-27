Advertisement

16-year-old performs emergency plane landing north of Yutan

By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saunders Law Enforcement reported an emergency plane landing was conducted safely Sunday night after one pilot had to land in a bean field.

The emergency landing happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday when the lone pilot, who was 16 years old, lost power and had to land in Saunders County.

The 16-year-old landed in a bean field north of Yutan near County Road Four. The pilot was on his second solo flight ever.

Officials reported there were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Douglas County Sheriff’s officials identify one dead, five injured in crash
Reports of woman with gun caught attention of passerby and Omaha Police
Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green

Latest News

A 16-year-old pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after his plane lost power near...
Yutan emergency landing
Construction crews are restoring the Nebraska State Capitol dome.
Nebraska Capitol dome undergoes million-dollar restoration
Fire crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning near Lake Cunningham.
Omaha Fire responds to early house fire near Lake Cunningham
A performer with Nebraska ties is part of the Broadway comeback for Omaha.
Broadway is back in the metro