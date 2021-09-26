Advertisement

One person injured in overnight shooting in Omaha

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting early Sunday morning.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Creighton University Medical Center - University Campus by a private car with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the release, he doesn’t know who shot him.

Officers heard gunshots in the area of 24th and Taylor at 3:35 a.m. and then there was a call to dispatch of a shooting at 24th and Ames Ave.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90
Douglas County Sheriff’s officials identify one dead, five injured in crash
New single-family houses are in plans to be developed in North Omaha, making good use of the...
Omaha neighbors leery of Habitat for Humanity new vision of development
Reports of woman with gun caught attention of passerby and Omaha Police
Omaha crews investigate cause of fire at Tasty Pizza restaurant

Latest News

BREAKING: One person injured in overnight shooting
BREAKING: One person injured in overnight shooting
Forecast
Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Summer-like weather to close the weekend
Major pharmacies start rolling out COVID booster across the Omaha-metro
Major pharmacies make Pfizer booster shot available to those eligible.
booster shot