One person injured in overnight shooting in Omaha
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting early Sunday morning.
A 41-year-old man was taken to Creighton University Medical Center - University Campus by a private car with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the release, he doesn’t know who shot him.
Officers heard gunshots in the area of 24th and Taylor at 3:35 a.m. and then there was a call to dispatch of a shooting at 24th and Ames Ave.
Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.
