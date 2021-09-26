One person injured in overnight shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting early Sunday morning.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Creighton University Medical Center - University Campus by a private car with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the release, he doesn’t know who shot him.

Officers heard gunshots in the area of 24th and Taylor at 3:35 a.m. and then there was a call to dispatch of a shooting at 24th and Ames Ave.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

