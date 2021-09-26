Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Saturday night robbery at 50 Shades of Green.

An employee at the shop near South 13th and Martha told officers two men walked in and one “jumped over the counter, took a jar of CBD, and assaulted the employee,” according to the release. It reported both men left heading east.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Omaha apartment residents displaced after fire, cause under investigation
Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Helping those with down syndrome - 5 pm
20th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk and Festival - 5 pm
Mayor Stothert remembers Walter Scott, Jr.
Mayor Stothert remembers Walter Scott, Jr.