Omaha Police investigate robbery at 50 Shades of Green

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Saturday night robbery at 50 Shades of Green.

An employee at the shop near South 13th and Martha told officers two men walked in and one “jumped over the counter, took a jar of CBD, and assaulted the employee,” according to the release. It reported both men left heading east.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

