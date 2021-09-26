Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol finds 11 violations in surprise truck inspections in Sidney

(KSNB)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A surprise truck inspection in Sidney and the outskirts of Cheyenne County on Thursday ended with Nebraska State Patrol troopers finding 11 violations.

In a collaborative effort with the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division and the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team, the surprise inspections aim at “commercial cars that may not travel out the city lines or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes,” according to the release.

In discovering the violations of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law, troopers say two cars were not allowed back on the road but no drivers were placed out of service.

Commerical cars can be placed out of service for many reasons such as bad brakes, bad tires, or other problems that are considered an immediate safety hazard.

As stated in the release from the Nebraska State Patrol, “troopers presented a CVSA sticker to one vehicle throughout the day, indicating the car didn’t have any critical safety violations.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff’s officials identify one dead, five injured in crash
Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90
New single-family houses are in plans to be developed in North Omaha, making good use of the...
Omaha neighbors leery of Habitat for Humanity new vision of development
Reports of woman with gun caught attention of passerby and Omaha Police
Omaha crews investigate cause of fire at Tasty Pizza restaurant

Latest News

At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa
California man sentenced to 12 years in prison for intent to distribute meth
Carbon dioxide pipelines may be opposed in Nebraska, Iowa
Burn ban issued in Douglas County