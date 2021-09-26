Nebraska State Patrol finds 11 violations in surprise truck inspections in Sidney

SIDNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A surprise truck inspection in Sidney and the outskirts of Cheyenne County on Thursday ended with Nebraska State Patrol troopers finding 11 violations.

In a collaborative effort with the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division and the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team, the surprise inspections aim at “commercial cars that may not travel out the city lines or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes,” according to the release.

In discovering the violations of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law, troopers say two cars were not allowed back on the road but no drivers were placed out of service.

Commerical cars can be placed out of service for many reasons such as bad brakes, bad tires, or other problems that are considered an immediate safety hazard.

As stated in the release from the Nebraska State Patrol, “troopers presented a CVSA sticker to one vehicle throughout the day, indicating the car didn’t have any critical safety violations.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.