Missing La. toddler presumed deceased, source says; stepfather arrested in disappearance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have made an arrest in the disappearance of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen, who went missing on Friday, Sept. 24.

The baby’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, was booked in East Baton Rouge Prison and charged with unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice.

Phillip Gardner (EBRSO)

Investigators have not recovered the little girl’s body but say they have credible information that leads them to believe she is deceased.

A law enforcement source tells WAFB investigators believe her body may be located outside of the state of Louisiana. Investigators in that state, which the source declined to identify, are assisting in the search.

Detectives with the BRPD started a search at an apartment complex for the missing toddler on Friday.

WAFB reported earlier that Nevaeh was last seen by her stepfather when he took a nap at the apartment around 1 p.m., according to police. They added when her siblings returned home from school around 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing. Police also said earlier that Allen was believed to be in imminent danger.

According to Lanaya Cardwell, the missing girl’s mother, she was at work when she got a call the baby was missing from the apartment.

The FBI is working with Baton Rouge authorities to help locate the toddler. Agents from the New Orleans and Jackson, Mississippi, field offices joined the search Saturday.

The BRPD said earlier that the mother and stepfather were taken in for questioning as part of routine procedure in this type of case.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory Friday night.

Authorities described Nevaeh as having black hair, brown eyes, and weighing around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

You can also contact the FBI’s New Orleans office at 504-816-3000 with any information regarding the toddler’s whereabouts or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.