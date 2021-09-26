Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Summerlike weather for the start of the workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a sunny and pleasant first weekend of fall! Saturday started off in the 30s and 40s with comfortable highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Sunday morning was more seasonable for this time of year with lows in the 50s. Highs Sunday afternoon soared into the mid to upper-80s and lower-90s.

Clear skies take us into Sunday night, with comfortable lows in the mid to upper-50s. Winds from the south will back off, with sustained speeds of 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny skies return Monday with relatively low humidity. Highs will once again try to reach 90°, this time with winds becoming NNE 5-10 mph by the afternoon. Lows will drop down near 60° in the Metro Monday night.

Hour by hour forecast - Monday
Hour by hour forecast - Monday(WOWT)

A very similar forecast is in store Tuesday, before the pattern starts to change Wednesday. More clouds will be around for the middle part of the week, with storm chances picking up Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday.

This weather pattern will stall, keeping rain chances in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend. More rain and cloud cover around will drop temperatures into 70s beginning Thursday, with 70s likely through the end of the 10-day forecast.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Stay tuned to the forecast as we fine tune rain chances and timing for the upcoming week: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

