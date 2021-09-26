Major pharmacies start rolling out COVID booster across the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Pfizer booster shot is rolling out at pharmacies across the country with Walgreens, Walmart, HyVee and more now offering the shot to those eligible.

The offering came Friday, just a day after the CDC made its recommendation.

“Our healthcare systems are once again at maximum capacity in parts of our country,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director. “And I must do what I can to preserve our health across the nation.”

“We got her in no appointment needed we knocked it out,” said Efren Mendoza, a pharmacy technician at local Walmart. “The shot was done in 5 minutes. She waited 15 minutes. Now she’s got her third shot and she’s happy,” he said referring to an elderly woman who called asking about the booster as soon as the pharmacy opened Saturday. “She even asked me to take photos of it,” said Efren Mendoza-Lopez, who’s also a nursing student and was volunteering at community clinic in North Omaha later in the day.

“We’re looking at people that don’t want the shot and people who really, really do want the shot, so hopefully the people who really do want the shot are going to show there is nothing going on bad wise it’s perfectly normal, the symptoms are mild and you’re getting the relief of possibly never getting COVID.”

People 65 and older who got the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for the booster. So are those working on the frontlines such as healthcare workers, educators, and supermarket employees, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

“I like being outside and I like being with people. I go to two citizen groups and I really like being with them,” said 75-year-old Chestene Miller, who was at the community event Saturday helping her daughter and granddaughter sell their art.

“She’s a great support,” said her granddaughter, Dominque Cook. “She’s always willing to help out with everything.”

The booster shot wasn’t available at Saturday’s community clinic. The Douglas County Health Department said Friday it’s working on its rollout plan.

In the meantime Miller wants to make sure she can continue doing all she loves doing. “I also work part time at a beauty salon and I want to be able to do my customers and when COVID hit they shut us down I mean shut down. You cannot do hair. I would like that not to come back,” said Miller, urging everyone eligible for the COVID vaccine, booster or not, to get the shot. “I would like everyone to take the vaccine, just take it.”

