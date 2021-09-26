Advertisement

At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa

((Source: RNN))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - At least 16 people in eastern Iowa have been charged with gun crimes after a two-day sweep by federal authorities.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports grand juries met Wednesday through Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa and issued the indictments.

Many of those indicted have already been charged in state courts for weapons offenses. Most of the indictments were for felons in possession of a firearm or for having a firearm and using drugs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff’s officials identify one dead, five injured in crash
Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90
New single-family houses are in plans to be developed in North Omaha, making good use of the...
Omaha neighbors leery of Habitat for Humanity new vision of development
Reports of woman with gun caught attention of passerby and Omaha Police
Omaha crews investigate cause of fire at Tasty Pizza restaurant

Latest News

California man sentenced to 12 years in prison for intent to distribute meth
Carbon dioxide pipelines may be opposed in Nebraska, Iowa
Burn ban issued in Douglas County
One person injured in overnight shooting in Omaha