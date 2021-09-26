Advertisement

Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOAN, Iowa (AP) - A 12-year-old Iowa boy has died after being run over during a homecoming parade accident.

Woodbury County Deputy William Brooks says the boy fell off a float Friday in Sloan, Iowa, and then was run over. The Westwood Community School District identified the victim as Kage McDonald.

The Sioux City Journal reports the boy was flown to a Sioux City hospital but died of his injuries. People gathered Friday at the Westwood Community School football field to greave.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, five injured in early morning crash
Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.
$3 million bond set for couple accused of selling drugs stolen from NSP evidence room
New single-family houses are in plans to be developed in North Omaha, making good use of the...
Omaha neighbors leery of Habitat for Humanity new vision of development
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nebraska City man on a felony abuse charge after his...
Police say Nebraska City man concealed the death of his wife
A severely neglected dog in Fremont, Neb., is in need of special treatments.
Severely neglected Fremont dog in need of special treatments

Latest News

Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival is an economic boon to community
Reports of woman with gun caught attention of passerby and Omaha Police
Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90
Hour by hour forecast - Saturday evening
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Sunny and warmer weekend of weather