Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Summer-like weather to close the weekend

Forecast(Forecast)
By Clay Ostarly
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was another cooler start to the day, but summer makes a return with highs near 90 degrees by this afternoon.

In fact, we’ll hang on to the much above average temperatures for the next several days. Highs near 90 or slightly above will stick around through Tuesday, then a day in the upper 80s before we finally cool a bit again by Thursday. The pattern will start to change on Wednesday as an area of low pressure develops to our southwest. This, in combination with a weak front, could throw some areas of showers in our direction as early as Wednesday evening, and we’ll see spotty rain chances through early next week as this pattern holds for a little while.

I’m not seeing major rains at this point, but we’ll take any rain we can get since September has been nearly bone dry. High temperatures will cool back to the upper 70s to near 80 for the end of the week and into next weekend.

